KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville and Knox County are teaming up with local children advocacy organizations to spark change.

They say equitable early care and education has much work to be done. About 40 percent of children between the ages of 0 to 5 are right on or below the poverty line. Food insecurity, unaffordable education, and so much more are making it harder for children to excel and have the same advantages as many others.

This initiative is to invite city leaders and state legislators to help provide the physical and emotional health, towards a child’s greater education.

To find out how you can be a part of this change, visit the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s website.