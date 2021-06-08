Calming your pet’s anxiety

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ThunderBus is on a mission to raise awareness and offer solutions when it comes to pets and anxiety. The pet anxiety response team is making a stop at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.
Leaders with the group joined us to explain how they can help pet owners and their pets overcome anxiety and feel better.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.