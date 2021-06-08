Calming your pet’s anxiety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the city's largest beer festivals is returning this August. Knoxville Brewfest 2021 will be held at the Southern Railway Station. It's your chance to sample up to 300 beers from across the region and give back to a good cause.

This year's event will feature two sessions to allow for more social distancing. Session 1 will be noon to 3 p.m. and Session 2 will be 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11, for the 21 and up event.