LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Postmark LaFollette caters to the arts communities in Campbell County.

For more than 75 years, Postmark Lafollette operates out of a 1940s-era post office, which serves as a community gathering place. They offer affordable music lessons, plays, concerts, festivals, arts education, collaborative storytelling, and more to the Campbell County community.

On Saturday, April 15 from 11:00 am to 6:00 am the annual Spring Fling Music Festival will be held at the Postmark Lafollette Arts, Culture, and History Center. The event is free to the public.

There will be a main stage with headlining performers, a Jam Area where anyone can bring their own acoustic instruments, a family area in Sergeants Park, yoga, dance performances, a scavenger hunt, and more.

There will be over 10 food vendors onsite with 40 plus vendors ranging from arts, and crafts, and more.

The Spring Fling Music Festival is a partnership with the City of LaFollette, Campbell Culture Coalition, Papa Chum’s Music and Rarities, and 1450 WLAF.

For more information on how to get involved with the Postmark Lafollette Center, visit their website or call them at ​423-907-2980.