KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the world’s most popular and beloved meals is getting its own day of recognition.

Sunday, May 28th marks National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate right in the Living East Tennessee kitchen?

Mooyah is showing off what they know best from burgers to fries, to shakes. Everything is made from scratch including their house-baked buns.

Starting on Friday, May 26, and running until Monday, May 29 Mooyah is giving back and celebrating the national holiday with their patrons. Those who are Reward App Members will get a free single beef burger with any $5 or more purchase. Anyone can download their app and become a member.

First founded in 2007, Mooyah was born in Plano, Texas. Fast forward to 2023 and they have opened over 100 locations across the country. Mooyah has also expanded its menu to fit every dietary need and lifestyle including vegetarian, paleo, and keto diets.

Mooyah is also known for its efforts to show support and assist in community outreach events and fundraisers.

For more information and to see all their offerings, visit their website or call the Knoxville location at (865) 474-1641.