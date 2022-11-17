PIGEON FORGE, Tenn (WATE) – All aboard! Next stop, THE NORTH POLE!

Beyond The Lens is bringing the excitement to town with The Polar Express and Journey to the North Pole Experience. Now until January 7th, you can experience the magic of Christmas as well as see Santa at special events on December 3rd and 8th.

Bring the family to enjoy that magic that is sure to keep the spirit alive in everyone for years to come.

Find more information on the Journey to the North Pole experience on Beyond The Lens’ website now.