KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee talks about a mindfulness and self-compassion series starting in January. It’s an 8-week series and program that is free!

This in-person only series will be taught by Dianne Lemieux, PhD, a local psychologist who was trained in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction years ago at the University of Massachusetts, where it was developed.

Mindfulness has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety and depression and increase positive emotions and enjoyment in daily life, especially for those living with the challenges of cancer.

For more information, just visit their website.