KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A community that comes together offers many programs for you and your loved ones.

Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee allows anyone affected by the trials and tribulations of cancer to come together, find support, use resources, and create lasting efforts towards healing.

Beth Hamil, Executive Director, stopped in to share about some upcoming events the support group puts on.

On Thursday, Feb 10, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Dr. Denise Stillman will be holding a session titled “Calmer Body, Calmer Mind.” This virtual event will go further into mental health aspects of cancer that anyone can relate to.

On Wednesday, Feb 23, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Dr. Gregory K. Low will be taking a closer look at the treatments and trends with Colorectal Cancer.

Both virtual programs are free.

For more information on Cancer Support Community and future events, visit their website.