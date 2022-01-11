KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covid-19 has taken a toll on many, especially to those who are already affected by cancer.

Beth Hamil, Executive Director of Cancer Support Community, joined the Living East Tennessee team to talk about their upcoming free, virtual programs.

On Wednesday Jan. 19 the Ask the Doctor: Covid-19 Update will be held virtually from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Many if not all those whom have been affected by cancer are immunocompromised which leaves many questions and uncertainties during a time of fighting off a global pandemic. Participants will be able to hear from the experts on things such as vaccines, at-home tests, and more.

Another virtual event is there 8-week Self Compassion Series that will run from Jan. 23 to Mar. 13. Viewers will be hearing from psychologist, Dianne Lemieux and how to become more compassionate and patient with yourself while dealing with the complexities of cancer.

The Cancer Support Community offers many resources to choose from. All of which are ways to ensure that you or someone you know will be supported, comforted, and cared for during a very uncertain time.

For more information on these virtual events, you can register by email, phone, or online.