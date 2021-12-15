KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Anyone who is or has been affected by cancer can tell you it is exhausting.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee has created a community for cancer patients and their families to support each other with the assistance of professional staff. Their programs, all free of charge, offer cancer patients and their loved ones ways to actively participate in the management of their health and well-being.

They will be hosting a virtual event, Sleep Matters. All are welcome to join and are encouraged to start practicing better sleep habits for a healthier life. The virtual event will be on Dec. 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This program, led by Dr. Denise Stillman, a staff psychologist, will cover the current science behind sleep issues and give attendees tips and tools for getting better sleep.

For more information or to register call them at (865) 546-4661, or visit their website.