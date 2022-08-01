KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Timothy Thomas was diagnosed with cancer right as Covid 19 hit. Now that he is in recovery, Timothy is bringing hope, joy, and awareness to a community in need of support.
Timothy Thomas is a young man on a mission. After being diagnosed with cancer at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic, Timothy found himself in a battle for his life without the one thing that he needed most, being around his family. But with courage and a perseverance that few can match, Timothy overcame cancer and is bringing his winning spirit back to support his community here in East Tennessee. Knowing how difficult going through a traumatic experience can be, Timothy founded T3 Corp, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and support to anyone without our community that needs help when going through trauma.
Timothy’s story is one of selflessness, a young man that has been through more in his time than many of us will experience in our lifetimes. Facing a situation that could have turned him bitter, Timothy instead is a beacon of hope and positivity to a community in need of such a passion young man doing everything he can to make his neighbors life just a little bit brighter.