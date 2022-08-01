KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Timothy Thomas was diagnosed with cancer right as Covid 19 hit. Now that he is in recovery, Timothy is bringing hope, joy, and awareness to a community in need of support.

Timothy Thomas is a young man on a mission. After being diagnosed with cancer at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic, Timothy found himself in a battle for his life without the one thing that he needed most, being around his family. But with courage and a perseverance that few can match, Timothy overcame cancer and is bringing his winning spirit back to support his community here in East Tennessee. Knowing how difficult going through a traumatic experience can be, Timothy founded T3 Corp, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and support to anyone without our community that needs help when going through trauma.

Timothy’s story is one of selflessness, a young man that has been through more in his time than many of us will experience in our lifetimes. Facing a situation that could have turned him bitter, Timothy instead is a beacon of hope and positivity to a community in need of such a passion young man doing everything he can to make his neighbors life just a little bit brighter.

For more information or to see what you can do to help, visit the T3 Corp Facebook page or scan the QR code above on your phone’s camera app.