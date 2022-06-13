KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Solway business has teamed up with a Vols athlete to create a new line of candles.

Recently graduated University of Tennessee basketball star John Fulkerson has struck an NIL deal with the Family Tree Candle Company to launch the “Dapper John Collection.” The new line, which features candles, melts and room sprays, comes in four different scents — “Fresh Shave”, “Suit & Tie”, “Lounge Time”, and “Game Time.” Fulkerson is no stranger to NIL deals as he signed one with Pal’s back in 2021. “Dapper John” marks the first co-branded collection for the Family Tree Candle Company.

The Family Tree Candle Company is located at 8907 Oak Ridge Highway in Solway. They use health conscious ingredients including vegetable derivative soy wax, all cotton wicks, and premium scent oils infused with essential oils safe for candles. They donate a portion of all of their proceeds back into the community and rotate between various nonprofits. To learn more about this business or buy a candle from the new “Dapper John” line, you can head to the Family Tree Candle Company website for more information.