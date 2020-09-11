Capturing the beauty of East Tennessee with Up N’ Adam Adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but capturing the beauty of East Tennessee means knowing the best trails to hike to help you frame up the perfect view! That’s exactly the mission of Adam Gravatt and his two friends Adam Ozment and Adam Williamson. The three Adams came together to start Up N’ Adam Adventures, each with a unique style of capturing the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. Adam Gravatt sits down with Living East Tennessee Co-host Kelli Smith to offer advice on some of the hikes you can experience this fall to get the best views mother nature has to offer!