KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A selfless Knoxville woman started a non profit that has exceeded even her expectations.

Marti Baker, founder of CareCuts, inspired us and many more as she sat down and took us through her very successful journey.

CareCuts is now 6 years old, and has been serving hundreds of people in the homeless community every week.

Marti started CareCuts as an outlet for anyone who has found themselves in homelessness, find his or her confidence again. It all starts with a haircut, but despite its’ name, CareCuts offers more than just meeting physical needs.

Todd Jewel, board member and Charlie Jackson, Mobile Outreach coordinator, also stopped in to discuss their time volunteering alongside Marti and making a difference. Charlie says their goal is to not give you a haircut and feed you a meal every week, but to ultimately do everything they can to ensure you get housing.

Although they are always looking for professional stylists and barbers to volunteer their time, you do not need to cut hair to be a helping hand.

Currently, CareCuts holds their volunteer days every Sunday, and offers donation drop offs every Saturday from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Right now, they are in dire need of winter apparel such as gloves, scarves, blankets, jackets, and more.

CareCuts is not stopping here and has already started to make future plans for their organization.

For more information on CareCuts and how you can get involved, visit their website.