CarePatrol encourages community to join the Alzheimer’s Association for National Teams Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving forward with plans to host the event in person this fall. Knoxville’s local Walk is returning to Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, October 2nd – with Ingles as the official local presenting sponsor. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit: alz.org/walk.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Alzheimer’s is in the news with a treatment that just this month got FDA approval. Research for this breakthrough medication was funded by people who Walk to End Alzheimer’s with the Alzheimer’s Association TN Chapter.

CarePatrol is a member of the Walk’s National Team Program. As a National Team, CarePatrol participants from across the country will participate and be recognized as a National Team. Workplaces all over the nation provide support for the cause through their employees’ and co-worker’s support in joining walk teams, including dozens in the East Tennessee area.

“CarePatrol is proud to support Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association continues to provide valuable support services to individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, while also supporting critically needed research. We are aware of the dramatic impact Alzheimer’s has on individuals, families and companies, so we are committed to supporting the Alzheimer’s Association,” said CarePatrol owner Patrick Bowen.

And because today is “Flag Day,” the Alzheimer’s Association is saluting our National Walk to End Alzheimer’s Teams who ‘Carry the Flag for Alzheimer’s’, and we’ve provided many of them with Flags to salute and trumpet their support for the walk. This week, the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting events people can get involved with to learn more about the cause and how they can make a difference.

Darron Kidwell who has 2 parents who are living with dementia talking about Alzheimer’s in the

workplace and how his company, Edward D. Jones is participating on Tuesday. Wednesday, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking everyone to raise awareness by sharing the story behind their company’s involvement in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on their social media using the hashtag #WhyIWalkWednesday. Thursday, there is a session that lets people know how to build a National Network and connect with others who are doing the same. Friday, the Alzheimer’s Association will wrap up National Teams week by asking people to engage their workplaces by hosting a ‘Purple for a

Purpose’ day, wear purple and make a $10 donation to their company’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team.

