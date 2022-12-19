KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the 2nd year, the Carol Cart will inject holiday cheer into Knoxville by bringing together musicians from across the region.

Just in time for the holidays Make Music Knox is bringing some cheer to Knoxville with the 2nd annual Carol Cart. With musicians from across the region and original pieces that focus on the holiday season in East Tennessee, this free event is a celebration of music within our community.

The event kicks off on December 21st at 5pm in the OP Jenkins parking lot and will end in Market Square around 7pm with an afterparty from 7 until 9pm. If you are a musician, bring your instruments as everyone is welcome to join in. If you would like to participate you can print off the lyrics for the sing along at the Make Music Knox website.

For more information or to print off the parade route visit the Make Music Knox – Winter Page.