KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carpetbag Theatre, Inc. is proud to present an original production, “Covid Stories: When the hugs went away,” a a collection of stories and first-hand accounts from Black residents of Knoxville throughout the pandemic.

This virtual production will be held, Thursday, June 17, 2021 7:30 PM and again on Friday, June 18, 2021 9:30 PM.