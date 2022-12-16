KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.

It’s known as Center City Youth Sports Program (CCYSP). They provide football, baseball, and basketball programs to inner city kids in Knoxville, serving more than 300 students from 6 underserved communities throughout the school year. It’s with this type of commitment to the community’s youth that both Casey’s and Gatorade wanted to be a part of.

“That local impact is central,” Katie Petru, the director of communications and community for Casey’s said. “If you can change the life of a student or a student athlete, you can really impact a lot of the things like their focus on academics, their mental health and motivation, and all of that makes for a better community,” she said.

Now CCYSP will benefit from the donation, one that they say is the largest they’ve ever received; and between Casey’s and Gatorade it was funding they were happy to provide.

“We’re really proud to be coming together for CCYSP in Knoxville. The $20,000 is going to help with football equipment, and also help them with staff, like coaches and volunteers and to keep that bench healthy. So there’s the right adult mentors and support system to coach these students on the field and to some extent off the field,” Petru said.