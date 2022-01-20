KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From January 20th to the 23rd the Knoxville expo center will turn into an angler’s paradise with the East Tennessee fishing show and expo.

From boats to lures the East Tennessee fishing show and expo will have something for every angler out there. Whether you are a seasoned professional or have never picked up a rod and reel, this is an event the whole family can enjoy. The East Tennessee fishing show and expo will have seminars throughout each day hosted by local fishing guides and a wide variety of local vendors ready to talk all things fishing. This is a free event so grab your tackle box and head to the East Tennessee fishing show and expo.

For more information visit the East Tennessee fishing show and expo website.