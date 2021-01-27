Cast a vote for a Tennessee State Park favorite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee State Parks are in the midst one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. From now through the end of the month, Tennesseans can vote online for one of their favorite parks in Tennessee and each vote represents a dollar donated to a state park of your choice.

Donations made through “votes” are used to help parks repair, maintain and bring joy to visitors from all across the Volunteer State in 2021.

Head online to cast a vote and donate to one of your favorite state parks!

