Cast-iron skillet pizza with The Ingles Table

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are back in the kitchen with Jasmin Queen from The Ingles Table! This week she shared a delicious and unique way to make your favorite pizza, in a cast-iron skillet.
Shopping List
- 1 tsp. Olive Oil
- 1 10-inch Flour or Sprouted Tortilla
- 1/4 cup Pizza Sauce
- 1/2 cup Shredded Pizza Cheese Blend
- Your Favorite Pizza Toppings
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 500°
- Prepare your pizza toppings if necessary.
- Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over high heat until shimmering.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and wipe out excess oil with a paper towel.
- Place tortilla in skillet. Spread sauce evenly over tortilla all the way to the edges.
- Spread half of the cheese over tortilla going all the way to the edge.
- Spread your toppings over the tortilla and top with the remaining cheese.
- Place skillet in preheated oven for 4 – 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. If you like your pizza extra crispy you can leave it in for longer, just be careful not to burn the cheese.
- Remove skillet from oven. Loosen the edges of the pizza with a small spatula and slide your pizza out on to a plate.
- ENJOY!