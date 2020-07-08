Cast-iron skillet pizza with The Ingles Table

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are back in the kitchen with Jasmin Queen from The Ingles Table! This week she shared a delicious and unique way to make your favorite pizza, in a cast-iron skillet.

Shopping List

  • 1 tsp. Olive Oil
  • 1 10-inch Flour or Sprouted Tortilla
  • 1/4 cup Pizza Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Shredded Pizza Cheese Blend
  • Your Favorite Pizza Toppings

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 500°
  • Prepare your pizza toppings if necessary.
  • Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over high heat until shimmering.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low and wipe out excess oil with a paper towel.
  • Place tortilla in skillet. Spread sauce evenly over tortilla all the way to the edges.
  • Spread half of the cheese over tortilla going all the way to the edge.
  • Spread your toppings over the tortilla and top with the remaining cheese.
  • Place skillet in preheated oven for 4 – 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. If you like your pizza extra crispy you can leave it in for longer, just be careful not to burn the cheese.
  • Remove skillet from oven. Loosen the edges of the pizza with a small spatula and slide your pizza out on to a plate.
  • ENJOY!


