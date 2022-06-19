KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is now time to see which lucky winner in our community will win a free roof.

Flow Roofing recently announced they are hosting a once-in-a-lifetime giveaway, by gifting one person a free roof.

Since the announcement, they have received 12 nominations that have now been narrowed down to 4 prospective winners. All nominees exhibit hard work and dedication within the community.

Nominees are Cindy Errington, Bruce Anderson, Anthony Hall, Gregg Connell.

Voting ends tonight Sunday, June 19 at midnight EST. Head over to their website and choose your ideal winner.