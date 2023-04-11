RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The fifth annual Catch the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis is set to bring out many who are looking to spread awareness.

Catch the Cure will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Rutledge on the Holston River. The event will start at 7:00 am.

This competition is set to allow aspiring and avid fly-fishers an experience like no other. All proceeds from this event go back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Catch the Cure is a Knoxville-based organization that aims to fund research for medication and the cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Founder, Rod Jack, created this organization due to it hitting close to home.

“My son, Tucker, is a 15-year-old patient living with Cystic Fibrosis,” Rod says.

Thanks to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Tucker is doing well and thriving.

“Our involvement in fundraising for this cause began when Tucker was diagnosed before he was even born,” he adds.

Cystic Fibrosis affects 90,000 patients all over the world and includes 40,000 patients in the United States alone.

This disease damages the respiratory and digestive systems by producing components that are unable to break down. This results in lung disease and liver disease, while also affecting the pancreas and other organs.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation aims to find a cure is rapidly developing life-extending medications and treatments.

For more information and how to get involved with the upcoming Catch the Cure event, visit their website.