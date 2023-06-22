KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Free Spirit Theatre provides the Knoxville community with innovative and provocative theatre productions.

With great shows and performances, they explore the boundaries of theatre and push the envelope for social awareness, change, tolerance, and enlightenment, while having fun.

This month, the theatre group will be performing, “Almost, Maine,” on June 23rd, June 24th and June 25th.

According to the Free Spirit Theatre, Almost, Maine is a “wonderful play about the ins and outs of love, set under the magic of the Northern Lights; it’s funny, sad, touching, and totally charming.”

The New York Post writes, “Mega-hit ALMOST, MAINE lands somewhere between Norman Rockwell and Our Town. Unabashedly unhip. There is no pretense of an edge here—the show offers a sweetness and decency that’s become rare at the theater. At this point, it’s a welcome breath of fresh air.”

To find out how you can watch the show and get tickets, check out their website.