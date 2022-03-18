KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization has overcome adversity and continues to expand in East Tennessee.

The Catholic Charities of East Tennessee have been serving the community for over 30 years. They provide the region with shelter, counseling, education, and advocacy opportunities to the lesser served.

Recently, they experienced a fire that left their offices about 60 percent gone. Investigators are still looking into how and who caused the fire. CCETN have officially moved into the Regas Building in downtown Knoxville.

As if overcoming a fire was not enough, another natural effect caused more havoc. On March 12, the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled due to a winter storm.

However, these setbacks are not holding them back.

The CCETN are continuing to expand and respond to community needs. They are gearing up to start their respite care program at the Samaritan Place, an emergency shelter for seniors, as well as their Race for Kids 5K.

On Saturday, April 23 many have the chance to walk, run, and jog through this 5K race, all going to support their Children’s and Family programming.

For more information on CCETN and how you can get involved, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 524-9896.

