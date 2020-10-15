Catholic Charities of East TN to host “365 of Hope” luncheon virtually

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On October 21st, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will launch “365 Days of Hope” a one-of-a-kind virtual event to support children in crisis who are victims of abuse and neglect. The annual event, which has gone virtual this year, features keynote speaker Tony Vitello, Head Coach of UT Baseball, and special guest, The Honorable Judge Tim Irwin. Tony will share his story and the impact his work has had on children.

Proceeds from the event support the Columbus Home Children’s Emergency Shelter. The 24 hour/365 days per year shelter provides a safe, caring environment for children in crisis. Children’s Emergency Shelter responds with a nurturing, collaborative support system to lessen the impact for children from birth to 17 years who are removed from their homes while allegations of abuse or neglect are investigated. Over 6,800 children in Tennessee were removed from their homes last year.

“The Children’s Emergency Shelter is a place to call ‘home’ when there is nowhere else to go”, said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities. “We provide refuge and support services for over 100 children every year.” The program’s goal is to assist the authorities in keeping children safe while permanent home placement is evaluated.

The baseball-themed virtual event begins at noon and is hosted by Bo Williams of WATE-TV, Media Sponsor for the 2020 event. Covenant Health, Regal and Publix Supermarkets Charities are also serving as generous sponsors. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Sari Kagan at skagan@ccetn.org. For event registration and to reserve a virtual seat, guests can visit ccetn.org/365hope.