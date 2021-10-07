KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have some fun with your dog and support Cause for Paws, an event to benefit The Boss Legacy, Inc. The organization provides financial assistance and ease the pressure on the families who care for retired law enforcement, military and service animals in need of monetary assistance for medical, food and end of watch services.

Cause for Paws will take place on Sunday, October 10th from 12pm to 3pm at Make it Yours, located at 10541 Kingston Pike (next to Bullfeathers and near Costco).