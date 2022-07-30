KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville.

Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids ready to head back to school, Cavender’s Boot City has got you covered. Visit the “Hat Bar” and have a specialist walk you through the steps to select the perfect look & fit or peruse their vast selection of boot which includes everything from fashionable cowboy styles for men & women to rugged work boots that will be able to keep no matter what you put them through.

Celebrate this new business opening its first location here in Knoxville by visiting their store located at 10990 Parkside Drive or visit the Cavender’s Boot City website for more information.