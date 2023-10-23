KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) is hosting their annual fundraiser, Unmasked, on Friday, Oct 27 at The Mill & Mine.

You can purchase a ticket or table to join them for a night of costumes, cocktails, and celebration for the work being work being done by survivors and our community to help end human trafficking.

Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking’s mission is to empower survivors and foster change in East Tennessee by providing therapeutic aftercare services to both adult and youth survivors as well as comprehensive, specialized training to community members on how to recognize and respond to trafficking situations.



Unmasked is CCAHT’s single largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds from Unmasked support the services and care that allow survivors to find hope and a path toward healing

Our own Veronica Ogbe is one of the contestants so be sure to vote for Veronica here.



