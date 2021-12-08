KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee’s largest Christian store has the best gifts this Holiday season.

With over 30,000 square feet Cedar Springs Christian Store has so much to offer all year round. They carry books, apparel, gifts, church supplies, and more.

Something that makes the perfect gift for the holidays is their custom engraved Bibles. With the ability to put names, sayings, and even dates on them, Bibles are a great present to up wrap for a special someone Christmas morning.

Cedar Springs Christian Store also carries a line of apparel and jewelry, most of which, is made by local makers.

For more information on Cedar Springs Christian Store, visit their website, or stop by their location at 504 N Peters Rd.