KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate good times, c’mon.

United Way of Greater Knoxville has hit a huge milestone as they are celebrating one hundred years of service to the community.

On Friday. October 21 they will be holding The Centennial After-Party at the Marriot Downtown. The event follows their private gala where community and city leaders come together and celebrate this milestone. The After Party will start at 8:30 p.m. and will include live entertainment, open bar, food and more. Tickets are online now.

All tickets proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Knoxville to support their mission for the next one hundred years. Their goal at United Way of Greater Knoxville is to drive change in the community by being of aid to affordable housing, financial stability, quality education, food security and more.

For more information, visit their website.