KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ring in the patriotic holiday with the best seats in the house.

Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere will be hosting its second annual 4th of July celebration for all to enjoy. Hosted by Sunsphere Events and Rosa’s Catering, this event will bring fun, food, and fireworks to you. Tickets are online.

Both the 6th and 8th floors will be available to experience the night.

Many are encouraged to show up as early as 6:30 p.m. to enjoy all the Sunsphere has to offer. There will be a snack buffet, ice cream bar, cash bar, and more.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Oz from Knoxville’s Rock Station 106.1. There will also be dancing provided by DJ Bandon of Kimzee Entertainment and DJ Action Jackson of Enter Life Entertainment.

The night becomes complete as you get a premier viewing of the Festival on the 4th Fireworks.

Misty Cooper with Sunsphere Events says one of the best accommodations of the night is the air conditioning and clean bathrooms.

This is a special experience to ring in the holiday. The first event brought out hundreds who say this is the best way to see the sky light up.

“You can really feel like you can touch the fireworks,” Cooper says.

For more information and other special events at the Sunsphere, visit their website.