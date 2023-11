PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to experience a Christmas like no other at Dolly’s Stampede dinner show with family and friends. This holiday season you can make precious holiday memories by starting off with a four-course holiday feast, while enjoying magical elements for the young and young at heart, amazing equestrian feats, a live Nativity and a visit from Santa!

To learn more, just visit their website.