KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts Festival will be in Knoxville from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th.

The exciting event, which has been a staple in the Marble City since 1961, brings together artists and lovers for a springtime celebration of art, culture, and music.

Organizers say that this year’s event will feature forty-two live performances on two stages throughout the weekend. The diverse entertainment will include everything from opera to slam poetry, dance, contemporary ballet, and award-winning Americana artists.

Of course, you can also shop all the incredible art pieces, from more than 100 fine art vendors on the Performance Lawn, including food vendors, plant and flower sales, blooming beer gardens, and free fun for the entire family.

Many of the artists at the Dogwood Art Festival will be showcasing their crafts from varying locations around the United States. In fact, organizers say over 50 percent of the fine art vendors are from out-of-state.

Another great attraction includes the food options! There will be a daily rotating lineup of mobile food vendors, as well as beverages and beer from the Cherokee Distributing Company and specialty cocktails from Sugarland’s Distilling Company.

To learn more about the Dogwood Arts Festival and how to attend, click here.