KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Logan Temple AME Zion Church is celebrating Black History Month with their annual “Black Excellence” celebration.

Kicking off this Sunday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. with praise and worship, Reverend Sam Brown invites the community out to celebrate what it means to be Black and excellent in East Tennessee.

All are welcome to attend, and the event is free and open to the public.