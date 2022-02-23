KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local woman created her business to not only make women feel beautiful, but feel inclusive and important.

Sybil Bailey, owner and operator of Afromermaid, took a leap of faith and started her esthetician journey at the age 50.

Since was little, Bailey took on a nurturing role by doing her friends makeup and skincare routines. After working in corporate America her whole life, she decided to finally do something that brings her purposed.

Afromermaid offers a select range of services including facials, microdermabrasion, and even dermaplaning for both women and men.

Her inclusivity goes further than just gender. Afromermaid exists to give many of all skin types a space to be pampered.

Bailey has noticed men and women typically do not get their pampering and routine cosmetic appointments done at the same places. Many hairdressers and estheticians have not been well versed in servicing all skin colors and types.

Bailey hopes Afromermaid continues to bridge that gap by being well educated in her field.

Bailey continues to praise the East Tennessee community for welcoming her in the skincare industry, espiecially opening during the rise of Covid-19.

