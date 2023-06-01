KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ring in 82 years with Bob Dylan from the heart of East Tennessee.

On Saturday, June 3 Ijams Nature Center is putting on their 17th annual celebration of the beloved American singer, songwriter, and musician. Tickets are 10 dollars online and 15 dollars at the door.

The event will be from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and will feature live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

This five-hour event will feature a full lineup of regional artists covering the best songs written by Bob Dylan and showcasing them in their own style. Artists and bands include Will Boyd, RB Morris, Kelle Joy, and more.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and even four-legged friends.

The proceeds from this event will go back to support Real Knoxville Music and Ijams Nature Center. For more information and to buy your tickets, visit their website.