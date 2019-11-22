Celebrate Christmas all year at The Inn At Christmas Place

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s time to ring in the holiday’s with two of the most beloved faces of this season. Santa and Mrs. Claus are in town visiting The Inn At Christmas Place helping the staff prepare for the holiday season! Today they stopped by the Living East Tennessee Studio to tell us all about the festivities and all of the Black Friday Specials for your family. Don’t forget that all the Christmas Fun continues at the Inn At Christmas Place into the new year. Santa tells us January through March is a perfect time to experience all the magic in Pigeon Forge! To book reservations head to TheInnAtChristmasPlace.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.