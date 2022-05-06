CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrating Clinton’s rich history the Historic Downtown Clinton Board will offer historic walking tours to locals and visitors alike.

Lead by Joey Smith the vice chairman of the Historic Downtown Clinton Board, the organization will begin to offer historic walking tours exploring the rich history of the city and provides more information about a variety of local landmarks. Currently there are 11 stops on the Historic Downtown Clinton walking tour but more will be added overtime.

