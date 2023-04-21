KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Volunteer and spend Earth Day with an organization that puts the planet first all year round.

Habitat for Humanity aims to serve those who are in need of permanent housing and helps build strength, stability, and independence to last.

By using reusable materials for their homes and their second-hand ReStore shop, they say Earth Day is every day.

Their 2nd annual Earth Day event with be on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will take place at their ReStore location off Downtown West Blvd.

Local vendors who continually put the planet first will be onsite including K-Candles Co., Knox County Master Gardeners, Master Repurposers, and more. ShredPro Secure will be there to help you discard sensitive documents and personal files from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This is one of the many ways you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity. Visit their website to find volunteer opportunities and upcoming events.