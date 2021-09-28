Celebrate Fall at the Hope Fellowship Fall Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hope Fellowship Church is hosting its 2nd Annual Fall Fest event on Saturday, November 6th at 2906 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. This event is FREE and open to our community.

Hope Fellowship’s Lead Pastor, Kenny Moore, along with their communities partners would like to welcome families and individuals of all ages to come and enjoy this night of fun and fellowship. For adults in attendance, we will have a “Grown Zone” where local small businesses and non-profits will be on site to share their swag and information about available resources in the area, along with a harvest-themed photobooth and other activities. For children and teens, we will have 2 areas catering to different age groups. Our “Kid Zone” will have bounce houses, face painting, crafts and balloon animals. Our “Teen Zone” will include basketball, corn hole and live music. There will be a Pie Eating Contest, raffles and food trucks, along with much more!!

Learn more at hopefellowshipknox.com.

