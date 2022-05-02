KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tall Man Toys & Comics is celebrating Mega Week, a week full of events and give-a-ways that culminates in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.

Starting Tuesday May 3rd Tall Man Toys & Comics launches their “Mega Week”, a week full of events and free give-a-ways in celebration of Free Comic Book Day on May 7th. On May 3rd the week kicks off with Free Poster Day followed by Star Wars Day on May 4th where all Star Wars memorabilia will be 25% off, 50% off if you arrive dressed as your favorite Star Wars character.

On Thursday, Tall Man Toys & Comics will hold Free Fucko Shirt Day where the first visitors to the store will receive a free Funko Shirt while supplies last. On Friday Tall Man Toys & Comics will welcome the Rep Power Ranger Jason Faunt as he visits the store for an appearance and autograph signing. The event comes to a climax over the weekend with Saturday being Free Comic Book Day and Mother’s Day. where every mom that comes in will receive a free gift.

For more information visit the Tall Man Toys & Comics website.