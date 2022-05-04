KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop, donate, and change lives with your local Goodwill.

Goodwill week kicked off Monday May 2nd and will run until Friday may 6th. This week allows many all over the country and Canada to become more familiar with Goodwill and their mission–– transforming lives through the power of work.

All throughout the week, various Goodwill location across the region will be hosting events such as job fairs and other activities that enhance their goal.

As of this year, Goodwill is celebrating their 50th Anniversary operating and serving various communities in many parts of the world. On Thursday, May 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Goodwill will be holding their 50th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon at The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm. This event allows many to come together and support their mission while learning all about the good work they have accomplished in the past year.

Tickets for the event include breakfast and a chance to network with others trying to spread their mission.

For more information on Goodwill and to find a location near you, visit their website.