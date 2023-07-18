KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calling all entrepreneurs, inventors, makers, investors, and more.

Innov865 Week is back and is bringing all the ways you can learn, grow, network, and create with like-minded people.

The week will kick off on Friday, September 8, and will run until Friday, September 15 at select locations all across the Knoxville area.

The Innov865 Alliance develops, supports, and promotes the Knoxville region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is a collaborative effort to celebrate and showcase Knoxville as a great place for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses and increase access to capital.

From a wide array of programs for those looking to kickstart their business to even those looking to invest, there will be something for everyone.

The week’s signature event is the well-attended Startup Day happening this year on Tuesday, September 12 at the Mill and Mine.

The evening will feature 6 Knoxville Startups who will pitch their companies before a panel of judges and a live audience for a chance to win cash prizes. This event is free to the public. Registration opens on Tuesday, July 25.

Every year, the Innov865 Alliance also honors one Knoxville company with its Traction Award. Companies that have gone on to win are Genera Energy, T&T Scientific, RDI Technologies, and more.

WATE Six on Your Side will be live streaming this year’s Startup Day.

This year marks ten years of innovation and creativity being brought to East Tennessee, and many of those who are younger are also getting in on the action.

“I highly suggest anyone who is studying business to attend Innov865 Week,” says Founding Member, Grady Vanderhoofven.

For more information and the week’s schedule, visit their website.

