Celebrate July 4th in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you haven’t already made your holiday plans for the 4th of July, the city of Gatlinburg has a fantastic line up of events planned for you. Gatlinburg Celebrates with the 44th Annual Gatlinburg Midnight Parade the “First Independence Day Parade in the Nation” with Head Coach of the Lady Volunteers Kellie Jolly Harper as Grand Marshal. Gatlinburg’s award-winning Fourth of July Midnight Parade steps off at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 with a grand celebration that honors First Responders, US Veterans and military heroes. This year parade-goers can enjoy a lineup of elaborately decorated and lighted floats from local attractions and area businesses, community organizations, local public safety agencies and the 129th Army Band from Nashville, Tennessee. Marci Claude from the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Buero tells us about all the red, white, and blue fun planned!