KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For those who are fighting cancer and their loved ones, the Cancer Support Community offers a lifeline during these difficult times.

The Cancer Support Community offers a variety of community based services to assist those fighting against cancer and their loved ones that support them. To raise awareness, the Cancer Support Community is hosting two upcoming events to engage with East Tennessee. The first event is “Cancer Imaging” which will demystify the scans that needed when going through treatments and give participants much needed piece of mind.

July 11th through the 14th the Cancer Support Community will host “Summer Fun for Kids”. This event will be fun, family-friendly and provide ways for young people to coup when dealing with the ramifications of cancer whether they are experiencing it themselves or through a family or friend going through cancer.

For more information visit the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee website.