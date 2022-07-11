KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Craftsman’s Fair runs until July 17th at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair includes over 100 vendors from all across the country, live music every day at noon and at 3pm, and includes entry for the duration of the fair with a single day purchase (if you visit the multi-day pass booth). With live demonstrations and a multitude of activities for all ages the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair is ready to welcome locals and visitors alike.

For more information visit the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair website.