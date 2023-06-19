KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mark your calendar because Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 is the official start to summer. The day is also the longest day of the year.

Visit Farragut will commemorate the day with a bluegrass Summer Solstice Concert at Founders Park. The community can get together, play lawn games in the park, listen to bluegrass music, enjoy some good food truck food, and other fun activities.

The concert will feature two performers: Brand New Box of Matches a family group called, Outta the Blue. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

The event will happen from 6 pm – 9 pm at Founders Park. To learn more information, check out the Visit Farragut website.