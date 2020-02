KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual yoga Bliss Fest is right around the corner!

Local yogi and yoga fest coordinator, Ajeet Khalsa, spells out the details of the upcoming festival, and yoga student, Wayne Stagg, walks through a breathing exercise that can take your yoga practice to the next level.

The Bliss Fest is happening Memorial Day Weekend at the beautiful Buckeye Farm in Lenoir City. For ticket information call (865) 548-8208 or register online.