KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Happy National Avocado Day! All you avocado lovers out there should circle July 31st on your calendars because today is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite fruit.

According to the National Day Calendar, there are many reasons to celebrate National Avocado Day. They say, “For one, avocados target insulin resistance with heart-healthy fats. They also fight Alzheimer’s with their Omega 3 fatty acids. Another avocado superpower is preventing and repairing damage due to its source of Vitamins C, E, and K.”

Plus, for the entire day, Chipotle is offering FREE guacamole. Fans will be happy to know that guacamole will not cost extra on July 31st.

To get in the National Avocado Day spirit, try out Food City’s Authentic Spicy Guacamole. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 medium White Onion

2 small Roma Tomatoes

3/4 cup Fresh Cilantro

1 large Jalapeno pepper

2 medium Avocados

1 Lime

Salt

1 small Habanero pepper

Preparation:

For spicy guacamole, first, crush the jalapeno pepper seeds into the bowl and leave some in with the diced peppers.

Add some salt, 1/2 the lime juice, 1/2 the peppers, 1/2 the onion and 1/2 the cilantro into the bowl and crush it into a semi-paste.

Add in both avocados and mash together with two wooden spoons.

Be sure to leave the mixture slightly chunky for a better texture.

Add the remainder of the onions, peppers, and cilantro.

Add the diced tomatoes and stir everything together.

Add more salt to taste.

To learn more about how to make the perfect guacamole and get all the ingredients, check out Food City’s website.