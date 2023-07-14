KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blueberries not only taste delicious but are also full of great sources of vitamins and other healthy additives.

This small fruit is great when increasing your Vitamin K1, Manganese, and Vitamin C production. They are also low in calories and can also be a great source of added fiber to your diet. According to HealthLine other health benefits include heart health, brain health, and blood sugar control.

If you are always on the go and do not have time to eat your blueberries, then why not drink them?

Here are the ingredients you will need:

Ingredients:

½ Cup of Vanilla Yogurt

¾ Cups of Apple Juice (you can use any juice you would like though)

2 FROZEN Bananas

1 ½ Cups FROZEN Blueberries

BLEND

Garnish with 2 Blueberries on top.

Turn this smoothie into an acai bowl and add other desired fruit as a garnish. Bon Appetit from Food City Pantry. Click here to find a location nearest you.